First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stake Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,188 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,474 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $15.60 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

