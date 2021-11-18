First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 14,482 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,376. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.