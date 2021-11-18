First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 15,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,002. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

