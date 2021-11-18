First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.48. 4,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $115.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

