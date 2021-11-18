First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 25,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 79.3% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.18. 32,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.