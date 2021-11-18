First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,377 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.67. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

