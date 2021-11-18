First Hawaiian Bank Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,347. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.