First Hawaiian Bank Has $3 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 61,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 16.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.99. 2,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,674. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $238.69 and a 52-week high of $374.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.28 and a 200-day moving average of $319.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.