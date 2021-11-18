First Hawaiian Bank Sells 561 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $664.99. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,776. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.82 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $631.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

