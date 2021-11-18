First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,285 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

VXUS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,983. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

