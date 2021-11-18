First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Insider Philip G. Gaglia Sells 1,350 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.51. 343,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,851. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

