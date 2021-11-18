First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of FEMS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.29. 3,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,481. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

