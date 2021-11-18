First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the October 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FFA opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

