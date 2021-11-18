First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

