First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the October 14th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.41. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.