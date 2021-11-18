First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the October 14th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.41. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 86,927 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter.

