First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NASDAQ:FYC opened at $79.15 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

