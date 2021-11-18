First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First United by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

FUNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.00. First United has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First United will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

