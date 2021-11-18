Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Cowen

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Fisker stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 176,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,048,466. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Fisker has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Fisker by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

