Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $8.31 on Thursday, reaching $157.01. 67,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.87 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.51 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 13,418.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,108,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 43,049.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,114 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

