Flamingo (FLM) Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $82.84 million and $32.42 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00092679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,003.51 or 1.00803876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.62 or 0.07111751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

