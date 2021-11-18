FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLNG opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.33. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEX LNG stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.