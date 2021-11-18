FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.87. 1,875,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 967,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 161.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,788,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

