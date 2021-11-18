FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 232,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 206,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDTT. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period.

