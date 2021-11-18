FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASET. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Shares of ASET opened at $33.78 on Thursday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.