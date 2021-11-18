FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases $23,800.00 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Thomas O. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas O. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Thomas O. Katz bought 2,500 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $6,400.00.

Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 162,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.17.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FlexShopper by 127.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

