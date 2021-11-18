Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in October

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 922,200 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 1,543,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flight Centre Travel Group stock remained flat at $$10.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on FGETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

