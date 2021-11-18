FLO (FLO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars.

