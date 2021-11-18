Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the October 14th total of 557,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLGC. Roth Capital began coverage on Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of FLGC opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flora Growth will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

