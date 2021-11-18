Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FLYW opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

