ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) were down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 3,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $11,679,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $9,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $1,702,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $389,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.