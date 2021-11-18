Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the October 14th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 78,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $3.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

