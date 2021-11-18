Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $526,752.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $343.68. 39,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $115.17 and a one year high of $355.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

