Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $526,752.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52.
Shares of FTNT stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $343.68. 39,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $115.17 and a one year high of $355.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.