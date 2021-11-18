Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO traded up 0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 7.84. 61,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,376. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 0.75 and a 52 week high of 8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 7.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

