Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 14.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,197,000 after acquiring an additional 368,320 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.