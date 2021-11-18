Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 324.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after acquiring an additional 455,917 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 136,692 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 14.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,197,000 after purchasing an additional 368,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Fortive stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

