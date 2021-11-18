Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,555 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.85 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $399.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

