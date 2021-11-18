Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $187.18 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $190.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.