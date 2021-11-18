Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

Fox Factory stock opened at $187.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.