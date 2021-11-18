FOX Token (FOX) Price Up 0.9% This Week

FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One FOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002616 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FOX Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. FOX Token has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.84 or 1.00362671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.69 or 0.07037332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

FOX Token Profile

FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,282 coins. FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

