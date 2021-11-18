Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director David Harquail Sells 5,000 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$184.27. 230,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,035. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$35.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$174.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$181.22. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$205.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$198.46.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

