Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Stock Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter.

FTSD stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84.

