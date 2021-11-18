Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise Sells 4,000 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Weise also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 478,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,719. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average is $151.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.60 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.