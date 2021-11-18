Friendz Price Tops $0.0009 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. Friendz has a total market cap of $445,585.55 and $57,111.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

