FTX Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $183.11 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $49.64 or 0.00084333 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.96 billion and $183.11 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00224507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,885,068 coins and its circulating supply is 120,014,732 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.