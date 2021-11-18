Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Up 0.6%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €42.58 ($50.09) and last traded at €42.46 ($49.95). 73,960 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.22 ($49.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.