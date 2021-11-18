FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.03. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

FullNet Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

