Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Fulton Financial worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

