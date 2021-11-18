Function X Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week (FX)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $412.09 million and $5.47 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,868.44 or 0.98365428 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045419 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004247 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037075 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002933 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003207 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC.
  • Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.59 or 0.00474965 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.