Fundamenta One Day Volume Tops $1,913.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $344,920.71 and $1,913.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,390.28 or 0.99856558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.59 or 0.07068736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.