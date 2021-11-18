FunFair (FUN) Price Up 12.2% This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00217496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

